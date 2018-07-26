Afia Schwar Blasts Abrokwa’s New Lover

For the first time, Afia Schwarzenegger has responded to Kezia Dua, a musician, and actress who claims to be Abrokwa’s ex-girlfriend.

According to reports, Kezia sad in an interview that “ Afia Schwarzenegger is not a woman enough to compare herself to her because she is far better than her since she will never take another man into the bed of her husband when she marries.

She also added that adulterous Afia Schwarzenegger was the wrong choice for “Good Abrokwah”. She was emphatic that Abrokwah made a wrong choice in marrying someone like Afia Schwarzenegger.”

The comedienne who has been quiet for the past months after Kezia’s amorous relationship with her ex-husband popped up has finally reacted to the musician’s comments.

In an Instagram post, the TV and radio personality listed 10 ways she believes make people popular including her, Kezia and they were all about talking about her, Afia Schwarzenegger.

After detailing the ten ways to be famous in the country, she went ahead to congratulate Kezia for trending with her name. She described her act of throwing shades at her during interviews as “stupidity”

“10 ways to be famous in Ghana:

1. TALK ABOUT AFIA SCHWARZENEGGER

2.TALK ABOUT AFIA SCHWARZENEGGER

3.TALK ABOUT AFIA SCHWARZENEGGER

4.TALK ABOUT AFIA SCHWARZENEGGER

5.TALK ABOUT AFIA SCHWARZENEGGER

6.TALK ABOUT AFIA SCHWARZENEGGER

7.TALK ABOUT AFIA SCHWARZENEGGER

8.TALK ABOUT AFIA SCHWARZENEGGER

9.TALK ABOUT AFIA SCHWARZENEGGER

10.TALK ABOUT AFIA SCHWARZENEGGER

CONGRATULATIONS…..YOU ARE TRENDING WITH YOUR STUPIDITY.

I AM A SUPER STAR AND THE KING OF QUEENS!!!!!!!” she wrote.