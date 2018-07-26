Fast rising young star ND Bobo4 is glad to release his new single
ND Bobo4 Drops New Jam “Believe”
Fast rising young star ND Bobo4 is glad to release his new single "Believe" to mark his Birthday.
This is a mid tempo song delivered subtly to relay the delicate message in familiar language.
He teams up with Spice Kid on the Beat, and T.One on the mix to make this a classic.
Enjoy this potential Hit and hit ND Bobo4 on Twitter, Instagram and FaceBook
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/36mrllbpu2/ND_Bobo4_-_Believe.mp3 "