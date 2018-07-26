Music is My God-Given Talent, I Can’t Stop Doing Music- Lucky Mensah

Highlife musician Lucky Mensah, has declared in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, that he is still in the business of making music.

According to the “Old School Girl” hitmaker, he is off the music scene currently because he is pursuing other business ventures from which he is making good money.

“Music is my God-given talent, I can always bounce back when I want. I’m now focused on other businesses that would give me more than enough to cater for me and my family.”

Mensah revealed that all those years he has not been actively involved in music, he started a bakery (he bakes bread on a large scale and sells).

He added, he owns a hotel now. These businesses, he believed would keep him in good financial standing when he gets really old and weary.

“Let me use this opportunity to advertise, I own a bakery now.I bake bread myself and sell. I also own a hotel. I am investing in my future and that of my family.”

Lucky Mensah is the brain behind hits like “Bottom of my heart”,”Woo ti akoma” and “nkratuo” among others.