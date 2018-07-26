Sky GH, Cina Soul & Naa Shawele Present "Unstoppable"

The Queen of Soul- Cina Soul, rap princess NAA and SKY Girls, the dopest teen movement in Accra bring you UNSTOPPABLE. This is the official 2018 anthem for the teen generation! We're all about being bold, confident and true to ourselves and we're just doing our thing.

SKY is a movement by teen girls, for teen girls. It seeks to inspire teen girls to stay true to themselves and what they believe in. i.e To be who they are, not who someone else thinks they should be, to support each other in being themselves, staying true to what they care about and saying no to things that they donít want in their lives, like gossiping and smoking tobacco. The movement has a serious purpose and that is empowering girls and building a resilient generation of young women. But it is fun in flavor and built around things they love to do and to talk about.

CREDITS

Song: Unstoppable

Artist: Cina Soul (feat. Naa Shaawele and the SKY Girls)

Producer: Jayso

Project: Sky Girls GH

Executive Producers: Good Business UK / Now Available Africa

