“The Name Pozo Came From Me”- Pozo Hayes Reveals

Legendary highlife musician, Nana Boakye Ofori Atta better known as Pozo Hayes has said it on Zylofon 102.1 FM that, he is the reason why people with clutches are been called Pozo, which is used to describe physically challenged people.

The ‘Eye Nokware’ hitmaker, told Sammy Flex, host of Showbiz Agenda on Zylofon 102.1 FM that he gave himself ‘Pozo’, because it best describe him as a musician

Pozo has embraced the name, even though some may consider the fact that, attributing the name to all challenged people in society is denigrating.

“When people call immobilized people pozo, they enjoy it because the name came from me. If I could make it, they believe they can also make it too”, the musician lamented.

With several years of experience in the music industry, Pozo has thrilled music lovers with hit songs like, “Akeka keka”, “Eye Nokware”, “Agoro”, “Adee Aye Me”, “Odo Mu Nsohwe” and a hoard of others.