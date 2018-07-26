Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin Part Ways With Boss Nation Music Group

In February 2018, Ghana’s Hub For Pop Culture & Urban Entertainment – www.nydjlive.com announced the establishment of Wezzy Empire, a record label owned by Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

This brought to bare the state of affairs at Boss Nation Music especially as Lilwin was still signed to it and remained the front-liner.

Although none would admit to any bad blood among the former label mates, an attempt at resolving issues on the hindsight would not yield any positive results forcing Lilwin’s decision to fully announce his departure from the label.

Parts of a statement made available to Ghana’s Hub For Pop Culture & Urban Entertainment – www.nydjlive.com indicates Lilwin ” dissociates himself from any dealings and activities of Boss Nation.”

It continues to read “this development arouses as a result our artiste/CEO’s recent establishment of his own Record Label Wezzy Empire which seeks to elevate his music career and that of other promising talents to the desired pedestal.”

Read full statement from below.

As management of Wezzy Empire , we officially inform the General public on the withdrawal of our Artiste/CEO Kwadwo Nkansah “Lil Win ” from the Boss Nation Music Group in which he was a vibrant member.

He therefore , dissociates himself from any dealings and activities of Boss Nation. This development arouse as a result our artiste/CEO’s recent establishment of his own Record Label “Wezzy Empire” which seeks to elevate his music career and that of other promising talents to the desired pedestal.

He is forever grateful for the time and support he enjoyed with the old label “Boss Nation Music” but it is time to move to greater heights with his personal Wezzy Empire Label .

Wezzy Empire is a conglomerate in the entertainment business that includes outfits such as Wezzy Empire Records , Wezzy Empire Management, Wezzy Empire Movies & Wezzy Empire Events .

The label is headed by the versatile and forever enthusiastic actor/musician & businessman Kwadwo Nkansah , affectionately known as Lil Win.

Wezzy Empire is definitely here to make incredible strides in the Ghanaian entertainment Industry .

God bless Ghana , God bless Ghana Music.”