The economic growth and poverty reduction in Africa, are closely linked with the quality of its Political Governance and infrastructureBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
The economic growth and poverty reduction in Africa, are closely linked with the quality of its Political Governance and infrastructureBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Rapper Maccasio Drops New jam 'That Girl' Ft. Patapaa
One of Ghana’s favourite new rappers, Maccasio is back with a new single, titled “That Girl”.
This comes as a surprise since no official announcement was made prior to the release.
he featured no other than the patopa boss Patapaa.