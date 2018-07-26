Pozo Hayes Seeks Zylofon Music Deal

Highlife sensation, Nana Boakye Ofori Atta known as Pozo Hayes has expressed his wish to join the biggest record label in Ghana, Zylofon Music.

He made this statement in an interview with Sammy Flex on Showbiz Agenda on Zylofon 102.1 FM.

After years of working as a public servant, the legend has retired to pursue his music career full time.

The Highlife musician also revealed that he will return to music, now that he is on pension and promised his fans he is going to give his music career the maximum attention.

However, he has petitioned media giant, Zylofon to land him a management deal, to enable him a smooth comeback into the music scenes.

Nana Boakye Ofori Atta, the highlife musician noted that music can be pursued by anyone, irrespective of their age.

“A good musician is still relevant in the music industry as he can sing until his death, unlike footballers who go on pension at a particular time in life” he added.

His repertoire of hit songs include, “Suffering In This World”, “Looking Over There”, “I’m Still A Sufferer” and others.