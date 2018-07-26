Cyril Davidson Seeks Collabo With Sinach, Others

Cyril Thomas Davidson

Cyril Thomas Davidson, a sensational gospel artiste, has expressed his desire to work with international gospel artistes such as Sinach, Cece Winans, Donnie Mcclurkin, Steve Brown, among others.

The 'Holy Father' singer mentioned that collaborating with them would help in the promotion of his music on the international music market.

The gospel artiste, in an interview with BEATWAVES, revealed that he enjoys listening to them; hence his desire to do good music with them.

He mentioned that his management team is yet to hold discussions with the international gospel artistes on his intentions to collaborate with them, adding that two of UK-based gospel artistes have agreed to work with him.

The gospel artiste, who is on Media Excel music label, disclosed his plans to embark on an international tour to market his music and sign a distribution deal with some of the international music distribution outlets in Europe and America.

Currently competing with the likes of Ernest Opoku, SP Kofi Sarpong, OJ and others, Cyril is in the studio recording a 10-track album to be released later this year after his world tour.