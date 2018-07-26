Akosua Vee Blasts Ella Mensah Over ‘Side Chic’ Confession

Ghanaian celebrity stylist, Akosua Vee, has dished out cold words to actress Ella Mensah over her confession about dating a married man after it was rumoured that the man could be her husband, A Plus.

The obviously peeved wife of vociferous musician, A Plus, has lashed out at the actress warning her that she will reap the benefits of karma for being a home wrecker.

style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">In a post she said; “Gone are the days when people are even shy to say they are dating married men!!! What do we see now???



“Lord have mercy, but remember when you have deeply fallen in love with this single guy and you are all over him, that is when Karma will knock at your beautiful golden door!! Keep wrecking people’s homes. My God has always been a merciful God and in His own time He strikes beautifully.”