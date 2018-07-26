Stonebwoy Thrills Fans @ Raggae Sumfest

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy made history again on Friday night in Jamaica as the first Ghanaian musician to rock the Reggae Sumfest stage in Montego Bay.

With a well planned and executed concept, Stonebwoy left many Jamaicans and the media mesmerised with his live band set on the night.

He introduced himself with his major hit song 'Hero' with his protégé, Kelvyn Boy, backing him up on stage. He then took time to properly introduce himself to the masses, who perhaps were watching him for the first time.

He acknowledged his country Ghana, Africa and all necessary affiliates before treating the crowd to his next song 'Bawasaba'.

The epic moment of his performance was when he used Bob Marley for an amazing freestyle.

He introduced Jamaican born reggae act, K'Coneil, on stage for a duet, where they performed 'Balance'– a new single that features Stonebwoy, Ghanaian producer produced by Monie Beatz.

Stonebwoy came back to his own catalogue and performed 'Mightylele' and then ended it with his award-winning song 'Go Higher'.

Stonebwoy's performance lasted for 15 minutes, even more than some Jamaican artistes who graced the same stage.

Reggae Sumfest 2018 MCs described Stonebwoy as the next promising global icon following in the footsteps of legends, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks.

Zip FM Jamaica, one of the huge Caribbean radio stations, on their official Instagram page wrote….“Stonebwoy did his FIRST performance in Jamaica and he proved himself as a competent performer as he was able to captivate the patrons!”

Stonebwoy returns to Europe this week; he plays in Italy on July 28 at Reset Club in Modena.