Pope Skinny Just Using Me For Hype – Tic Tac

Tic and Pope Skinny

Tic has ignored calls on him to respond to fellow hiplife artiste, Pope Skinny, for calling him a “nobody.”

According to the celebrated hiplife musician, it's not necessary.

Earlier this week, Pope Skinny took swipes at Tic for allegedly calling him a “snitch”.

“I don't get why a nobody like Tic Tac will call me names; what does he do? When we mention artistes, Tic Tac's name doesn't even come up. I'm surprised he's found the voice to run me down,” a furious Pope Skinny said on 3FM.

“Those days when you are loved and praised are long gone. You were hailed then even with the lowest vibe, but nowadays the industry is so competitive that you would not survive even a day,” he added.

Pope Skinny continued, “Who is Tic Tac to call me a snitch; in fact, I really I don't know why. I don't have the time to be gossiping about him because he is not relevant. He is not my friend. I have no relationship or whatsoever with him. He is not in my circle of friends. I would not pick on him if he had not come at me.”

But it is not clear when and where Tic described Pope Skinny as a snitch.

When NEWS-ONE contacted Tic on Wednesday, he refused to react to the claims, saying that he is concentrating on his upcoming album and his activation to connect with his fans called Tic Two Hundred Fans Connect.