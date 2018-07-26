I Want A Deal With Zylofon Music - Okomfuor Kwadee

Ghanaian rapper Okomfuor Kwadee has made his intention to join the biggest record label in Ghana, Zylofon Media known, Zionfelix.net can report.

The musician told MUSIGA executives when they visited him on Tuesday, July 24 at the Willing Way Rehabilitation Center.

The Greater Accra Chairman of MUSIGA, Ras Caleb Appiah Levi who led the delegation to visit the musician speaking to Sammy Flex on Zlofon FM Wednesday morning disclosed that Kwadee made them aware that he will be glad to ink a deal with the Nana Appiah Mensah-owned company because he has several unreleased songs.

He even wants to be signed by Zylofon Media, he mentioned it. He is coming back with a hit song so he said it when we visited him. He even big up Nana Appiah Mensah” Ras Levi told Sammy Flex on the entertainment morning show.

Ras Levi further mentioned that Kwadee is in a good state and quickly added that he is not lodging at the rehabilitation center as reported weeks back “but is rather living with the founder and leader of Willing Way Rehabilitation Center, madam Lydia Abena Manu.”