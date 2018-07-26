I would Love For Legendary Kojo Antwi To Write A Song For Me - S3fa

Black Avenue Music signee S3fa has revealed her admiration for Ghanaian music legend, Kojo Antwi saying she wants him to write a song for her.

The budding singer in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM revealed that she writes her own songs and really enjoys her craft as a singer.

However, she seemed to have a soft spot for the artistic work of highlife legend Kojo Antwi.

Kojo Antwi, also known as Mr Music Man, is known for his songwriting prowess and has churned out several hits which have won his many awards both locally and internationally.

S3fa noted that even though she writes her own songs she wished the “Dadie Anoma” hitmaker could write some songs for her.

“I would love for legendary Kojo Antwi to write a song for me or for him to mention my name in one of his songs”

According to her, she has more advantages than any other signee on the label hence the reason why D-Black pays more attention to her on the label.

She also denied rumours about her alleged sexual affair with singer and Black Avenue boss, D-Black.

"I am the youngest among the Black Avenue Music label squad. It is normal for D-Black to protect me even though he protects us all equally. I am not sleeping with D-Black," she explained.

So far, Sefa has songs like Marry me which features Jupitar and she is currently promoting her latest single “Odo Yewu.”

Watch the video

