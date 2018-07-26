Barima Sidney Set To Rock Liberia’s Independence Concert

Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Barima Sidney will be performing at Liberia's 171st Independence Anniversary concert today.

The concert will be held at the Town Hall, Sinkor, Monrovia after the Independence Parade.

Barima Sidney, who has been a personal friend to President George Weah since 2004, was specifically tasked to compose a song to commemorate Liberia's 171st Independence Anniversary.

He was asked to use the instrumentals of his banging single 'Mpinatwe Ye De' for the anniversary song.

He has composed the song titled 'Peace & Unity' featuring a Liberian rapper known as Lib Dry.

Barima Sidney is the only Ghanaian artiste who has been specially invited to be part of the 171st Independence Anniversary of Liberia by President George Weah himself.