I Married For No Reason But To Please My Sexual Desire - Gospel musician

Gospel musician Michael Asumadu Adomako known as Mike of Willie and Mike fame has said he married to satisfy his sexual pleasures.

Mike told MzGee, host of Joy Prime’s Gee Spot, that companionship was topmost on his reasons for marrying his wife, stressing sexual satisfaction for him is embedded in companionship.

“I got married was for companionship within which you find many other things. There are sexual satisfaction, love and likeness and within companionship also lies financial security," he said.

"It got to a point in my life that I realised that I needed somebody I can share my thoughts and feelings with...also, I needed someone who I can have sex with anytime I want,” he said.

According to him, he could only achieve these cravings through marriage thus his decision to get married.

Watch the video:

