Okomfuor Kwadee Urges Nana Addo To Improve Mental Health Facilities

Hiplife artiste Jerry Anaba, known in showbiz as Okomfo Kwadee has asked the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to improve mental health conditions in the country.

The 'Ka Wo Nan to So' hit maker made this statement on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at the Willing Ways Foundation rehabilitation centre at Kwamo in the Ashanti Region when a delegation from MUSIGA paid him a visit.

“On behalf of all the people here, I plead on our leaders, especially the President and all the chiefs to help create an awareness for people to stop neglecting those with mental problems. We should all pay attention to such people and let them feel part of society,” he said.

He also said that his comeback will basically be geared towards drug abuse and its effect on the youth.

“When I come back, the message is going to be more about the youth and how to come out of all these drug abuse and street kinda life,” he added.

The visit by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) was precipitated by recent reports that his family had abandoned him at the rehab centre.

Led by Ras Caleb Appiah Levi, the Chairman of the Greater Accra wing of the union, the delegation donated packs of sachet water, drinks and an undisclosed amount of money to Kwadee.

About six years ago, it was reported that Kwaadee was mentally ill.

His return to the music scene with 'Fiifii' and 'Di Kan,' was not successful as his his condition exacerbated and was taken to the Willing Ways Foundation rehabilitation centre.

Few weeks ago, the leader of the centre, Lydia Abena Manu, said the rapper had been neglected by family and friends.

This kept people wondering what his state was – but according to the MUSIGA delegation that visited him , he is doing better now than before.

The musician also has songs like 'Aboro ne Bayie', 'Ataa Adwoa', 'Ka Wo Nan to So,' among others.

Information has it that he is currently recording songs which will soon be released onto the music market.

