Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale & Becca Earn Nominations @ AFRIMMA

Zylofon Music-signed artistes, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Becca have been nominated for the 5th edition of the Africa Muzik Magazine (Afrimma) Awards and Music Festival.

Afro-Dancehall/Reggae artiste of international acclaim, Stonebwoy was nominated in the Best Male West Africa, Best Live Act and Best African Dancehall/Reggae Act categories.

Shatta Wale got nominations for AFRIMMA Video of The Year(Gringo) and Best African Dancehall/Reggae Act.

Songstress Becca also got Best Live Act and Best Female West Africa nominations.

The late Ebony, Sarkodie, Samini, Efya, King Promise, Kuami Eugene also bagged nominations in various categories.

Afrimma Awards is an awards scheme that seeks to recognize deserving artistes and music-inclined creative people across the African continent- West, East, Central, North and Southern Africa.

This year’s award event is scheduled to take place at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas on October 7.