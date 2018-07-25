modernghana logo

Yung Zeelee Releases New Hit “Grind”

Following the successful release of “EveryDay” in anticipation of his Mixtape Album “ZeeBox” the self acclaimed blogger “#ThaCrazyBlogger” and a rapper “Osisanwo Azeez Adebowale” Popularly Known as “Yung Zeelee” returns with another melodious tune for hustlers trying to get paid titled “Grind” which was produced by “KayzBeatz”, Mixed and Mastered by “Skysound”.

