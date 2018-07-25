Barima Sidney To Rock Liberian Independence Celebration

The President of Liberia, George Weah has invited Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Barima Sidney known as Hiplife Ninja to be part of their 171st Independence Anniversary Celebration.

Barima Sidney, who has been a personal friend to President George Weah since 2004, was specifically tasked to compose a song to commemorate Liberia’s their 171st Independence Anniversary which falls on July 26, 2018. He was specifically asked to use the instrumentals of his banging single ‘’Mpinatwe’’ for the Anniversary song.

He has composed the song titled ‘Peace & Unity’ featuring a Liberian rapper known as Lib Dry. Barima Sidney would perform this song at a musical concert to be held in the evening of July 26, 2018, after the Independence Parade.

The concert would be held at the Town Hall, Sinkor, Monrovia. It is important to emphasize that Barima Sidney is the only Ghanaian artiste who has been specially invited to be part of the 171st Independence Anniversary of Liberia by President George Weah himself.