Menzgold To Reward Customers With One Week Trip To UK

Ghana´s favorite gold dealership outfit, MenzGold is once again organizing a sales promotion which will offer its loyal customers, the opportunity to go on a one week all expenses paid trip to London, UK.

The promotion will require customers purchase a kilogram worth of gold, as the ticket to automatically add their names to the relaxation and fun trip.

The winners will visit the newly-opened London branch of MenzGold as well as other interesting sites in the UK. Furthermore, the five-day trip is not limited to couples only, but everyone can get involved as much as you can purchase your 1kg worth of gold.

Avid customers of the firm, would recollect a similar promotional trip to Dubai earlier in March this year, which had them travelling with their partners for a week´s relaxation.

“This promotion presents another august opportunity for our loyal clients/customers to enjoy another trip to London on our ticket for being loyal” a statement says.

This promotion is scheduled to run from the 23rd of July to August, 23, 2018.

For more information please call 0201-113-285 or 0201-113-286 or visit our website: www.menzgold.com or @menzgoldgh or #menzgold or #menzgoldengland.