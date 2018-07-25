Our Artistes Are Cool About Contractual Review – Zylofon Music

The Communications Director for Zylofon Music, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has stated that artistes signed onto Zylofon Music have welcomed the decision of a contract review by the label.

He indicated that none of them has raised any negative concerns towards the upcoming review.

“It is necessary for us to review our structures. All the artistes are okay with it. They are aware of the contractual review and none of them has raised any alarm,” Arnold said in an interview with Melvina Frimpong Manso on Suncity Radio’s Showbiz 971 in Sunyani.

However, the Communications Director for Zylofon Music said he is not mandated to talk about issues relating to actors and actresses signed by Zylofon Media.

“As any private business would do, sometimes you have to do assessments in order to work towards your goals or objectives. That is the process that we are embarking on now. It is true that we will review the contracts of artistes on the label...but I am not in the position to talk about actors and actresses that were signed,” he explained.