Stephen Afotey, Soma Iddrisu, Others To Perform @ Goethe-Institut

Stephen Afotey, Soma Iddrisu and Diarra Seidu will perform at the Geothe-Institut in Accra as part of its monthly acoustic music sessions on Wednesday, August 1.

Dubbed 'Goethe Abansuro', it is designed for solo and duet acoustic performances in a tranquil and comfortable environment, thereby, ensuring one-on-one interactions and exchanges between artistes and the audience.

Jointly and severally, the three instrumentalists and singers will showcase a cool collection of traditional and contemporary tunes from Ghana, Burkina Faso, Benin, Nigeria and other parts of the West African sub-region.

Afotey and Iddrisu have jointly and severally performed and held workshops for students and music teachers in various parts of Accra and other parts of Ghana, as well as other parts of Africa.

They are poised to exhibit some of the skills they have acquired from their foreign counterparts.

Currently working on an album, they are set to embark on a tour of some selected regional capitals in Ghana to showcase the beauty of cross-cultural collaborations.

The performance is being sponsored by Goethe-Institut Ghana.