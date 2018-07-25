Musician,Sam Ibozi has released yet another hit song “Thank You For Loving Me” which he featured Manus Akpanke. It’s a song of declaration...
Sam Ibozi Drops “Thank You For Loving Me” Ft. Manus Akpanke
Musician,Sam Ibozi has released yet another hit song “Thank You For Loving Me” which he featured Manus Akpanke.
It’s a song of declaration to embrace God’s love,John 8:36. "So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed."Jesus destroyed the power of sin, now we are free to live for Him.
Download Link: https://goo.gl/FBJEna