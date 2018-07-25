Sista Afia Ft Lil Win - Champion Atta (Official Video)

Finally the much anticipated music video from Sista Afia, titled "Champion Atta" is here for us to enjoy.

Featuring Ghana's top actor/comedian Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, the visuals of "Champion Atta" brings to live the lyrics of Sista Afia.

In "Champion Atta", Sista Afia plays the most beautiful and expensive Slay Queen in the village, and various attempts by Lil Win (Champion Atta) to win her heart proved futile. Lil Win however went for a cash loan to impress Sista Afia but before Sista Afia could say yes to Champion Atta, the money had finished. Yes that is so pathetic

What do you think happens to Lil Win next?

The visuals for Champion Atta was directed by Steve Gyamfi, with the audio production credit going to Dr Ray.

Enjoy the video below and dont forget to share.

