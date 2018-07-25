Scoop Network Now On Kwesé TV

Maxwell Dodd

Africa's newest entertainment channel, Scoop Network Africa, will be launched on pan-African satellite TV broadcast network, Kwesé TV, on July 26 2018.

Scoop Network's programme schedule will consist of a mix of light entertainment magazines with movie, music, fashion and celebrity news.

For a truly pan-African feel, the channel will be fully localised with African voice-overs, a daily locally produced entertainment news show and other local productions.

Scoop Network, which is already available in multiple territories around the world, will join Kwesé TV's exciting entertainment line-up with an exclusive tailor-made feed produced by a dedicated editorial team from Dutch-Indie FCCE based in Nairobi, Kenya for English-speaking African territories.

In addition to the entertainment news, other programming highlights include a weekly Saturday night's Spotlight On magazine show showcasing celebrity events, awards shows, fashion weeks and so much more.

African audiences are in for a real treat on Scoop Network which will boast a whole host of local shows, namely Snoops, an all-African gossip show, and Entertainment Catch Up, both anchored by African talents.

Also in the near future, Scoop Network Africa will launch a talent search campaign for presenters and reporters under the banner 'I am Scoop Network'.

“It's the first fully localized feed of Scoop Network and we're very confident the local audience will enjoy the mix of national and international content,” Justus A. G. Verkerk, CEO of FCCE, said.

Maxwell Dodd, country manager, added, “Kwesé prides itself in offering exclusive cutting-edge entertainment programming to cater for our dynamic young audiences. Scoop is a channel enjoyed by many across the globe and we are excited to be the first TV network to introduce it to the Ghanaian and African market.”