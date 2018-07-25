Photos: MUSIGA Donates To Okomfo Kwadee

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has paid a visit to rapper Okomfo Kwadee at a rehab centre at Kwamo in the Ashanti Region.

The visit was precipitated by recent reports that the family of the rapper who had been mentally challenged for the past years, had abandoned him at the rehab centre.

The MUSIGA delegation led by Ras Caleb Appiah Levi, the Chairman of the Greater Accra wing of the union, donated packs of sachet water, drinks and an undisclosed amount of money to Kwadee.

According to Caleb, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) also supported the union with an amount of GHc. 1, 000 to cater for their transportation to the place.

About six years ago, it was reported that Kwaadee was mentally ill.

Just when he tried to bounce back into the music industry with 'Fiifii' and 'Di Kan,' his condition exacerbated and was taken to the Willing Ways Foundation rehabilitation centre.

Few weeks ago the leader of the centre, Lydia Abena Manu, said the rapper had been neglected by family and friends.

However, Ras Caleb, told citinewsroom.com in an interview that Kwadee is better now and does not live at the rehab.

“When we went we were told, he now lives with the leader of the rehab in her house but not at the rehab. He has also been made an ambassador for the Willing Ways Foundation,” he said.

Born Jerry Anaba, Okomfo adopted the name Kwadee after a mischievous character in a song on his debut album.

He was loved for uniqueness and captivating story-telling prowess.

The musician also has songs like 'Aboro ne Bayie', 'Ataa Adwoa', 'Ka Wo Nan to So,' among others.

Information has it that he is currently recording songs which will soon be released onto the music market.