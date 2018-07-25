You’re Not Relevant In Ghana Music Anymore – Pope Skinny Jabs Tic Tac

Ghanaian rapper, Pope Skinny, has expressed his anger on colleague Tic Tac over his “Snitch” remarks.

Responding to Tic Tac’s “Snitch “comment the rapper stated that, he does not understand why Tic Tac would call him a “Snitch”.

“ I don’t get why a nobody like Tic Tac will call me names; what does he do? When we mention artistes, Tic Tac´s name doesn’t even come up. I’m surprised he’s found the voice to run me down,” he said on 3FM.

“Those days when you are loved and praised are long gone. You were hailed then even with the lowest vibe, but nowadays the industry is not so competitive that you would not survive even a day”, he added.

“ Who is Tic Tac to call me a snitch; in fact I really I don´t know why. I don´t have the time to be gossiping about him, because he is not relevant. He is not my friend.

“I have no relationship or whatsoever with him. He is not in my circle of friends. I would not pick on him if he had not come at me”, he fumed.

Watch the video below:

