Asanteman Kente Dance Held In Worcester

The Asanteman Association of Massachusetts, held a Kente Dinner Dance on Sat July 21, 2018. The event was held at the Armenian Cultural Center in Worcester.

The dress code as you can imagine was Ghana’s rich Kente cloth, as the event sort to exhibit the true richness of Ghana’s most famous fabric. Sitting in state, was Nana Brobbey Amankwatia Asotia, Asantehene of Worcester.

He was flanked by Nana Akosua Dufie, the Asantefuohemaa of Worcester, and Nana Owusu Ntim, Akwamuhene of Worcester.

Also in attendance was Nana Adu Opoku Onyame-Akoa, Asantefuohene of Cincinnati and Nana Addai Baffour, Asantefuohene of Chicago.

Ghana’s Highlife music legend, Nana Amakye Dede who is on tour in the USA, was the guest performer for the evening. The Chairman of the event was Dr. Anthony Kwasi Adade. The Co-Chair was Nana Akwasi Prempeh of New York. Nana Atta Yeboah of California, Nana Amponsah and Nana Sisire Nyantakyi of New York were all Special Guests for the event.

In his speech, the Chairman, Dr. Anthony Adade told the crowd that they were there not only to celebrate Kente, but to celebrate who they are as a people.

He reminded them that while they celebrate, they should keep their cultural and economic wellbeing in mind. He told them that in order to safeguard their future and that of the next generation, he would appeal to Nananom and the leadership of Asanteman Association to reach out to all the other cultural groups and form alliances with the goal of promoting the African culture and improve the economic situation of all members.

He mentioned that, since Ghanaians have established their own churches, he wants to see them establish their own banks and credit unions and other businesses.

He also wants to see Ghanaians involved in joint ventures that align with the economic revitalization of the city of Worcester currently going on.

He told the crowd that there is strength in numbers and challenged them to begin to put their minds together and come up with ideas they can use to help each other and even those they have left back home in Ghana.

Nana Amakye Dede, the Iron Boy, entertained the crowd to some of his classics that Ghanaians have come to appreciate over the years.