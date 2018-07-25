"Daughters" Back2Back US Tour Starts @ Ghanafest Chicago

The legendary Female Gospel Music Trio; Daughters of Glories Jesus arrives in US for the beginning of their Back2Back Tour.

By popular demand, the trio begins their US tour by first performing at this year's Annual Ghanafest happening in Chicago on Saturday, July 28th. A serious of performances and special performances have been scheduled.

New York will receive the legendary trio at the Ghana Fest, NY, Meet & Greet during the daytime, on Saturday, 4th August. Their evening concert happens at; The Resurrection Power and Living Bread

Ministries, 7 pm onwards @ 4132 Park Avenue, Bronx, New York.

Supports Artistes; Naana Buatsin, Emmanuel Boafo, Nana Bediako, Ewuraba Nyamekye, Francis Akrofi, Evelyn Brandford, Jay, Speakers; Bishop Alexander Adu Gyamfi of BBT, MC, Pastor Mark Asante Manu ahd the Host Pastor; Apostle Emmanuel Kwame Asamoah of REPLIB,Their Back2Back Tour will hit some parts of the USA till September.