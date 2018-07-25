Video: Ebony’s Second Funeral Held In London

Another funeral ceremony has been organised for the late dancehall artiste, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng who was popularly known as Ebony Reigns, in London.

The funeral which was held on Saturday, July 21, 2018, had in attendance the mother of the late singer, Beatrice Oppong, some relatives and friends.

Songs by the singer were performed by those in attendance as they paid their last respect to the late dancehall artiste.

Ebony Reigns died through a car accident together with two other friends on February 8, 2018.

One 24th March, 2018 a funeral ceremony was held for her at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The funeral was attended by colleagues, fans and sympathisers.

Ebony was known for hit song like 'Kupe,' 'Poison,' 'Date Ur Fada,' 'Hustle,’ ‘Maame Hwe’ and ‘Aseda.’

Watch a video of the funeral held in London below:


