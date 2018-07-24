Okyeame Kwame To Host Hepatitis B Screening This Saturday

As part of activities to mark this year's World Hepatitis B Day, Okyeame Kwame will organise a health walk and free hepatitis B screening for over 2,000 people at the Silver Towers in Accra this Saturday.

The walk is expected to start from the 37 Military Hospital at 6:00am through the Aviation Social Centre, Airport Shell then make a U-turn at the Airport roundabout to Silver Towers for aerobics followed by the hepatitis B screening and vaccinations.

The event, which is being organised by the Okyeame Kwame Foundation (OK Foundation, in collaboration with MDS Lancet Laboratories, is expected to attract number of Ghanaians from all walks of life.

The screening will also witness live musical performances from a number of Ghanaian gospel and hiplife artistes.

“After the screening exercise there would be a musical jam dubbed 'Hiplife Party' at the venue which would witness performances from a number of upcoming hiplife artistes,” Okyeame Kwame told BEATWAVES.

He revealed that a number of packages have been put in place to make this year's edition of the event a memorable one, adding there will be a lot of giveaways from the sponsors.

With seven years of providing education campaign and free screening of hepatitis B to the general Ghanaian populace, the Okyeame Kwame Foundation looks forward to activate the hepatitis B project in a grand style this year.