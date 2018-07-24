‘Azali’ To Open Black Stars Film Festival 

Akorfa Edjeani

'Azali', a Ghanaian film praised for its interesting story, has been selected as the opening film for the 2018 edition of Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF).

The BSIFF, which is scheduled to take place from August 11 to 18, will come off in Accra.

It is a non-for-profit organisation that focuses on the business of film by connecting people globally through film to African cinema.

The goal of the festival is to help position Ghana both as a festival and holiday destination for both the local and international community.

This year's event will offer an opportunity for networking, finding out more about the film industry, watching a variety of international/award-wining films at Silverbird, a music concert at Sandbox with major artistes performing, workshops to improve upon film directing skills and many more.

Indications are that some amazing films from around the world made it to the festival this year.

'Azali' is expected to represent Ghana well as it opens the festival.

It is a film about a 14-year-old Amina from northern Ghana, who is thrust into the slums of Accra by circumstances and must find a way to get back home.

It is produced by Ananse Entertainment and directed by Kwabena Gyansah. It stars Asana Alhassan, Adjetey Anang, Akorfa Asiedu, Peter Richie, Ama K. Abebrese, Mohammed Halfix, Emmanuel Nii Quaye (Striker), among others.

Few months ago, the film was reportedly endorsed by Hollywood filmmaker, Prof Eric Sample of Champlain College in the United States of America (USA), who has described the film as an Academy Award-winning film.

“I think it's like Academy Award-winning international current film festival level material,” he said.