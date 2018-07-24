I’m Immune To Criticisms – Gloria Sarfo

Gloria Sarfo

Actress Gloria Sarfo is now thick-skinned to negative comments, as she says she no longer cares about painful remarks made by people about her.

Speaking on McBrown's Kitchen, a cooking reality show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown on UTV, Gloria revealed that she used to bother a lot about negative comments, but that has changed because she has come to accept it that “it is part of the career” that she has chosen.

“Before I used to get worried when people say negative stuff about me because when it happens I think about how my mother will take it. Things like that affect her,” she said.

“Again, I think about it, when I know the thing they are talking about is not true. But this time I see it as if it is part of the career. If you don't get to that point where people will talk about you, it means you are not there yet,” the actress added.

Gloria is one of Ghana's long-standing actresses. She works in both Kumawood and English-speaking sector of the film industry. She has featured in a number of films like 'Friday Night', 'The Most Beautiful Hour' and many others.

Gloria is not only an actress but a voice-over artiste and presenter.

She came to limelight after she featured in 'Efiewura'.

The beautiful actress also revealed on the show that her mother is a pastor.