Singer Arrested After 'Pushing Bandmate'

A member of US R&B group Color Me Badd has been arrested after allegedly shoving his bandmate while on stage.

Footage of Saturday's incident appears to show Bryan Abrams, 48, pushing Mark Calderon after a performance of the group's 1991 hit I Wanna Sex You Up.

According to authorities in upstate New York, the alleged victim fell into some sound equipment and was treated in hospital for neck and back pain.

Abrams was arrested on suspicion of attempted assault in the third degree.

He was released on bail on Monday and told to appear in court on 28 August to answer to the class B misdemeanour.

Calderon (left) later claimed Abrams had been intoxicated

A video of the concert obtained by TMZ appears to show Abrams marching on stage and shoving his bandmate at the end of the performance at the Del Lago Resort and Casino in Waterloo, New York.

He is then ushered off stage by a backing dancer while Calderon apologises to the audience.

Color Me Badd formed in 1985 in Oklahoma City. After various line-up changes, they now operate as a duo.

In an interview with local station WHEC-TV, Calderon accused Abrams of being intoxicated and said he was concerned for his bandmate's health.

"I was confused," Calderon said. "It just happened so fast. Groups have craziness going on but you don't have to let everyone see it."

According to their Facebook page , Color Me Badd are next due to perform in Shelbyville, Indiana, on Saturday.