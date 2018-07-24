Stonebwoy To Release Gospel Song?

International Reggae/Afro Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has expressed his interest in gospel music.

In a phone call interview on Hitz 103.9FM this morning, monitored by your favourite news portal www.entertainmentgh.com , the Zylofon Media signee stated that; “I am ready to do music. Be it Gospel or any other genre.”

Having said this, the point clearly made is all he wanted to do is music and it doesn’t matter the genre.

The Zylofon Music act revealed this while on tour in Jamaica. Over the weekend he thrilled music lovers at the Reggae Sumfest Festival in Jamaica.

On August 4th, He plays another major international concert Reggae Geel in Belgium.