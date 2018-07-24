Sarkodie Shares Inspiration On M.anifest’s Video On Azumah Nelson

The rivalry between Ghanaian rappers Sarkodie and M.anifest seems to be ebbing away with the passage of time.

After M.anifest commended Sarkodie for his road safety song few months ago, the 'Highest' rapper has reciprocated the gesture.

Sarkodie in a tweet lauded M.anifest for the video of his song 'Azumah Nelson Flow.'

“My man always comes through with 'em dope visuals. Love this,” he tweeted.

M.anifest has featured the boxing legend Azumah Nelson in the video which was released on 19th July, 2018 (which was Azumah's birthday) to celebrate him on his 60th birthday.

The song sees the MC strike a defiant tone on the drum and horn-heavy thumper produced by Radical the Kid.

M.anifest is well known for producing songs with thought-provoking lyrics.

About two years ago, the two rappers locked in a lyrical fisticuffs.

After M.anifest released 'godMC,' his lyrics was interpreted to mean an attack on Sarkodie. This caused Sarkodie to also reply him with 'Kanta.'

The debate on which of them was the best rapper raged especially among music fans with trolls and shades from either side.

Both artistes have chalked successes in the music industry by projecting their respective crafts and brands.

Watch ‘Azumah Nelson Flow’ in the link below: