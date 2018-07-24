Video: MiYAKi Causes Massive Hysteria at Flawless All White Party

At the flawless all white party, MiYaki otherwise known as 'youngest In Charge' turns the crowd insane as he performs so more than ever. He is by all accounts the darling kid at the season as he storms each gathering and club houses living memories.

Fans who were super eager to see him perform depicts the young talent as the Wizkid Ghana never had, as the energy change into a Debate on social media with very promising feedbacks.

Miyaki is at present signed unto Vision Music Group(VMG).

VMG is claimed by the Legendary music group, VVIP.

In the interim, Miyaki's most recent single, 'OverTime' is doing enormously well across the nation.

Watch the full performance beneath...

