Gospel Musician Abigail Coleman Drops 2 Singles "Mekra" & "Tumi"

Promising gospel minstrel, Abigail Coleman has released two songs.

The two new songs are ‘Tumi’ and ‘Mekra’ she says were written when she was in time of need.

Abigail Coleman shares her story of losing several pregnancies as a newly married woman.

According to her, she lost hope but God proved to her that He is still in His miracle days by making wonders in her life.

Coleman is Ghanaian-born Canada-based gospel singer who has been singing since infancy.

She has worked with renowned music producer Kiki Banson, songstress Becca, TV3 and many other esteemed personalities and institutions in the country.

She is married with three kids.

Listen to her two songs below:

