2 hours ago

Solidstar Drops Official Video Of “Eleganza”

Shaba Entertainment's front man - Solidstar, having dropped the visuals to his recent single - ELEGENZA, comes through with some beautiful pictures from the video shoot.

Featuring sexy models and a couple of celebrities, the video; shot on location in Lagos had every touch of class as Solidstar delivered yet again.

The eye-candy pictures were just some of the other amazing highlights from the night.

