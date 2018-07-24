Shaba Entertainment's front man - Solidstar, having dropped the visuals to his recent single - ELEGENZA, comes through with some beautiful pictures from ...
Solidstar Drops Official Video Of “Eleganza”
Shaba Entertainment's front man - Solidstar, having dropped the visuals to his recent single - ELEGENZA, comes through with some beautiful pictures from the video shoot.
Featuring sexy models and a couple of celebrities, the video; shot on location in Lagos had every touch of class as Solidstar delivered yet again.
The eye-candy pictures were just some of the other amazing highlights from the night.