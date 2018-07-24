The best is not to take an oath of office you cannot respect for, the consequences may be shame and desperation.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Yung Lord Releases “Striker” ft. Klever Jay
Indigenous rapper YUNGLORD set to top Nigerian music charts with new single titled “STRIKER”. The tune features golden boy – Klever Jay.“STRIKER”.
As expected they both complement each other on the tune.
Download and Listen Up!
Produced by: @Joshuatyto
http://bit.ly/2O1jNgF