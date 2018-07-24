Hope Levi Releases new hit “Have Your Way”

Singer, songwriter and gospel recording artiste, Hope Levi returns with another worship song titled "Have Your Way" following the success of his hit worship single "Oba Oh" released on March 16th 2017.

Produced by Greenwox, "Have Your Way" is a prayer song of total dependence on GOD.

Are you tired of trying to work things out without solutions? God's presence is all you need to remove every insult, failure, pain, frustration and reproach off your life.

As you prayerfully worship, may you experience the power of HIS presence to terminate every struggle and restore your dignity and victory. Scriptural Reference for the song: John 15 : 5.

DOWNLOAD

Download link: http://bit.ly/HaveYourWayByHopeLevi

LYRICS