With the advent of several gospel artists in the Ghanaian music, minstrel Abigail Coleman brings something different on the scene.

Mrs. Coleman, a new gospel artiste releases two singles to ink her name in the music business. The two new songs, "Tumi" and "Mekra" she says were written when she was in time of need.

Abigail Coleman in a series of media interviews told her story of losing several pregnancies as a newly married woman. According to her, she lost hope but God proved to her that He is still in His miracle days by making wonders in her life.

Coleman is Ghanaian-born Canada-based gospel singer who has been singing since infancy.

She has worked with renowned music producer Kiki Banson, songstress Becca, TV3 and many other esteemed personalities and institutions in the country.

https://soundcloud.com/user-694130617/abigail-coleman-tumi-power-of-god

https://soundcloud.com/user-694130617/abigail-coleman-mekramy-sou