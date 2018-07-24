Bola Ray To Be Honoured By Jack Daniels @ Nightlife Awards On Wednesday

On Wednesday 25th July, Nathaniel Kwabena Adisi a.k.a BOLA RAY, C.E.O of the EIB NETWORK will be honoured by Global liquor brand, Jack Daniels at the NIGHTLIFE AWARDS 2018.

He will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his immense contributions to the entertainment and nightlife industry.

in a glittering career spanning over 2 decades,Bola Ray has distinguished himself amongst his peers and risen to become perhaps the most celebrated personality in the entertainment industry. Thus this honour will come as no surprise to many.

Tagged as “the biggest night in the nightlife industry,” JDNA2018 will be held at the nightlife factory, PLOTSEVEN and will feature the likes of KOD,DJ MENSAH, DJ VYRUSKY, DBLACK and the creme de la creme of the industry vying for top honors in this year’s awards.

The event itself promises to deliver on the glitz and edgy glamour that is characteristic of the nightlife business.

The JACK DANIELS NIGHTLIFE AWARDS 2018 is a Jack Daniels event powered by The Accranightlyf Group.