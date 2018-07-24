Dressing Provocatively Won’t Get You A Good Husband – 2011 GMB Winner

The Winner of the 2011 edition of Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB), Salomey Amoakoa Mensah known as Akua, has advised young girls to dress properly.

Speaking in an interview with DJ Murphy Lee on Kumasi-based Bohye FM, Akua lamented how Ghanaians are copying blindly from foreign cultures.

“Wear the right things at the right time. Young girls are now copying blindly. It is not appropriate to wear revealing dresses. Some people nowadays wear a bikini without even going to the beach. What the white people portray in their movies doesn’t mean that is what they do in real life,” the Ashanti regional representative in the 2011 edition of TV3’s Ghana Most Beautiful stated.

She added: “Wearing provocative dress won’t get you a good husband. How you dress can determine the type of a husband that you will get.”

“When you dress anyhow, some guys would love to have fun with you but ask yourself how many will marry you. They will just use and dump you. Cover yourself if you want to attract a responsible man,” Akua emphasised.

Akua, who is a Co-Founder of Miss Golden Stool, said the initiative will help them to educate young girls on the need to dress well.