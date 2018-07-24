I’m Young To Quit Music – Rex Omar

Rex Omar has asked his critics to stop saying he is too old and for that matter should bow out if the music industry.

According to the 53-year old highlife musician, the attitude of retiring old musicians must be discouraged because creativity has nothing to do with age.

In a recent post on Facebook, the 'Abiba' hit maker cited legendary African musicians who are still active in the music business but are older than him.

“1. SALIF KEITA is 68 and still active in music

2. ALPHA BLONDY is 65, and still very actively performing

3. RICHARD BONA is 50 and very active

4. ANGELUQUE KIDJO Is 58 and is very active

5. FREDDIE MEIWAY is 56 and very actively performing

6. BAABA MAAL is 64 years and very active.

7. EBO TAYLOR is 82 and is actively touring the globe.

I, REX OMAR am 53, so please STOP asking me to leave the music for the so called kids for creativity has nothing to do with age,” he posted.

Rex Omar has, for the past three months, been embarking on a campaign to help revive highlife.

As part of the campaign dubbed #iHilife, he has planned on releasing on highlife song every month for the next three years.

About three months ago, he was out with 'Nhyira,' then followed up with 'Hilife Agoogo' last month.

A few days from now, Rex Omar who is also the President of the Musicians Right Organisation (GHAMRO) will release another highlife song titled 'Why Where Who'.

For his 35 years in music, Rex Omar has songs like 'Konka,' 'Paapa,' 'Dada Di Da,' 'Come Back' and 'Lady.'