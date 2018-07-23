Check Out Thrilling Snapshots From Sarkodie’s Secret Wedding

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has finally released official photos of his wedding to the general public.

The pictures comprise shots from both the traditional rites and the white wedding.

After having their traditional marriage rites last week , Sarkodie and his long time girlfriend Tracy had their 'white' wedding on Saturday 21st July, 2018.

The ceremony which took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra was attended by celebrities and notable public figures.

Sarkodie and Tracy have a two-year old daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo (Titi).

The two who have known each other for 10 years.

See classic photos from Sarkodie's wedding below:

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana