Obaapa Christy To Collaborate With Sarkodie, Stonebwoy?

Gospel Musician, Christiana Adwoa Twene better known as Obaapa Christy has said that, she would like to feature Multiple Award winning Rapper, Sarkodie and BHIM Nation’s President, Stonebwoy on an album she will be releasing soon.

Obaapa Chirsty stated that, being a gospel music does not necessarily mean she has to abstain totally from ‘secular’ music. Adding that, not all secular songs are vulgar with cursed words.

“Apart from gospel, I sometimes listen to other genres. I used to fuse some of Samini’s lines into my songs when performing on stage because they were amazing, they made the songs more enjoyable. Especially thoset reggae rhythm kind of thing. Most of the songs are too vulgar so I can’t listen but some of them are relatable because they are about life in general. Stonebwoy’s performance and songs are amazing. I’d really like to collaborate with Sarkodie and Stonebwoy on my next album.” She said on Hitz FM.

Obaapa Christy who also has a year-old baby told Hitz FM that, the general public should get ready for her as she is set to rejuvenate a strong energy in gospel music.