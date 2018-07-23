Fiifi Mensah Expresses Readiness To Shoot “Porn” Movies

For someone who seems to be doing very well as a music video director, one would wonder what would make John Fiifi Mensah, consider shooting porn movies but that is exactly what he says he will do.

John Fiifi Mensah, who has shot music videos like Stonebwoy’s Mightylele and Run, Shatta Wale’s Low Tempo, Sarkodie’s Baby Mama, Guru’s Problem and MzVee’s Come and See My Moda, told Showbiz recently that he has no problem shooting porn movies if the offer is good.

“I have not come across any private company or individual who needs my services but I would not hesitate to shoot it. I am professional at what I do and it’s no big deal for me,” he said.

Asked if shooting porn will not affect his brand, John, who has had the opportunity to also shoot movies such as I Love You But, Selfie, Apples and Bananas and The Corner said it wouldn’t because those who have worked with him can testify that he is good at what he does.

“Anyone I have worked with in the past wouldn’t have a problem with me because I shot a porn movie. In fact I would be building my C.V if I shoot good porn and those who love it appreciate it. My services will be required internationally,” he said.

Won’t he be aroused shooting such a movie? John responded that “I don’t think I will have any sexual feelings because I am professional at what I do. Secondly I have shot semi-nude videos and this one will be no different,” he said.

Talking about his job, John said shooting videos pays well depending on who you are working with. “I will always prefer to shoot music videos than movies because the musicians understand the work better. A musician spends very well on a music video compared to the movie people,” he disclosed.

According to him, it saddens him when Ghanaian musicians travel outside the country to shoot music video whiles a good director can do the same job with the same budget in Ghana.

“When I shot Stonebwoy’s Mightylele, many thought I shot it in South Africa but I made it clear that everything happened in Ghana. It’s about time we start believing in our own,” he added.

John Fiifi Mensah has been in the business for seven years and sees himself going global in the next three years.

He disclosed that he has been getting calls from Nigeria and other African countries to shoot music videos and it’s a positive sign that he will get there soon.