The cat that laughs is crazy. Man who does not laugh is below... (Le chat qui rit est un fou. - Homme qui ne rit est dessous...)By: Charles de Leusse
The cat that laughs is crazy. Man who does not laugh is below... (Le chat qui rit est un fou. - Homme qui ne rit est dessous...)By: Charles de Leusse
See All Beautiful Photos From Sarkodie, Tracy’s Wedding
Rapper Sarkodie has married his girlfriend Tracy at last! This was at a lavish ceremony in Accra over the weekend.
The two have dated for 10 years and have a two-year-old daughter together.
Sarkodie, whose legal name is Michael Owusu Addo and Tracy Ama Addo tied the knot Thursday evening at Tema Community 18 in a traditional custom.
Below are some pictures and videos from the white wedding ceremony.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | NSA