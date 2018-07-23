modernghana logo

See All Beautiful Photos From Sarkodie, Tracy’s Wedding

Rapper Sarkodie has married his girlfriend Tracy at last! This was at a lavish ceremony in Accra over the weekend.

The two have dated for 10 years and have a two-year-old daughter together.

Sarkodie, whose legal name is Michael Owusu Addo and Tracy Ama Addo tied the knot Thursday evening at Tema Community 18 in a traditional custom.

Below are some pictures and videos from the white wedding ceremony.

Wow king @sarkodie and momðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ #TheHighestWedding @tracysarkcess â¤ðŸ'ðŸ'ðŸ'°ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜

A post shared by Isaac Solomon âž• (@sarkgh1) on Jul 22, 2018 at 3:37am PDT

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | NSA

